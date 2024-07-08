Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Predicts Victory in Amarwara Bypoll

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed confidence in winning the Amarwara assembly bypoll, similar to their Lok Sabha success in Chhindwara. The bypoll will be held on July 10 after MLA Kamesh Shah switched from Congress to BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:15 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Predicts Victory in Amarwara Bypoll
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday conveyed confidence in securing a victory in the Amarwara assembly bypoll, drawing parallels to the party's success in the Chhindwara Lok Sabha election. The Amarwara seat will face a bypoll on July 10, following the defection of MLA Kamesh Shah from Congress to BJP earlier this year.

"It is a matter of happiness that the way results are being seen in Amarwara, people are working and our workers are going door to door. The response that is received, it is definitely true that just like we won the Lok Sabha elections of Chhindwara, in the same way, we will win the Amarwara elections too," CM Yadav told ANI. He also criticized former CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, accusing him of betraying Chhindwara's residents.

Yadav remarked, "Congress leader Kamal Nath has betrayed the people of Chhindwara. The BJP won for the first time in Chhindwara and now the BJP will create a new record of development in Amarwara and in the state as well." Last month, the Election Commission announced by-elections in 13 assembly constituencies across seven states, with polls on July 10 and counting on July 13.

Kamlesh Shah is contesting the Amarwara bypoll under the BJP banner, while the Congress has fielded Dheeransha Invati. Historically a Congress bastion, Chhindwara's seven assembly seats were all held by the Congress, but Shah's defection leaves them with six. The BJP recently won the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat in the general elections. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024