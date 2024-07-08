Madhya Pradesh CM Predicts Victory in Amarwara Bypoll
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed confidence in winning the Amarwara assembly bypoll, similar to their Lok Sabha success in Chhindwara. The bypoll will be held on July 10 after MLA Kamesh Shah switched from Congress to BJP.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday conveyed confidence in securing a victory in the Amarwara assembly bypoll, drawing parallels to the party's success in the Chhindwara Lok Sabha election. The Amarwara seat will face a bypoll on July 10, following the defection of MLA Kamesh Shah from Congress to BJP earlier this year.
"It is a matter of happiness that the way results are being seen in Amarwara, people are working and our workers are going door to door. The response that is received, it is definitely true that just like we won the Lok Sabha elections of Chhindwara, in the same way, we will win the Amarwara elections too," CM Yadav told ANI. He also criticized former CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, accusing him of betraying Chhindwara's residents.
Yadav remarked, "Congress leader Kamal Nath has betrayed the people of Chhindwara. The BJP won for the first time in Chhindwara and now the BJP will create a new record of development in Amarwara and in the state as well." Last month, the Election Commission announced by-elections in 13 assembly constituencies across seven states, with polls on July 10 and counting on July 13.
Kamlesh Shah is contesting the Amarwara bypoll under the BJP banner, while the Congress has fielded Dheeransha Invati. Historically a Congress bastion, Chhindwara's seven assembly seats were all held by the Congress, but Shah's defection leaves them with six. The BJP recently won the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat in the general elections. (ANI)
