Left Menu

Owaisi Urges Modi to Address Indian Recruitment in Russian Army with Putin

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army with President Vladimir Putin. Owaisi also emphasized the need to bring back Indians stuck in the Ukraine war zone. The call comes as Modi visits Russia for summit talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:40 IST
Owaisi Urges Modi to Address Indian Recruitment in Russian Army with Putin
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue of Indian nationals ''serving'' with the Russian Army with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Owaisi also emphasized the importance of stopping the recruitment of Indians to fight in the Ukraine war.

The Hyderabad MP highlighted that Modi, during his visit to Russia, should ensure that Indians stuck in the war zone are brought back to the country as soon as possible. Owaisi took to social media, posting on 'X': ''Since @narendramodi is in Russia, he must follow up with Putin and stop the recruitment of Indians to fight in the Ukraine war. He should also ensure that innocent Indians who are stuck in the war are brought back home at the earliest.''

Prime Minister Modi will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This visit marks his first trip to Russia since 2019 and the first since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Reports indicate that several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military and have been forced to fight in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), at least four Indian nationals, including a 30-year-old Hyderabad resident, have been killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024