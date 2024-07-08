Owaisi Urges Modi to Address Indian Recruitment in Russian Army with Putin

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue of Indian nationals ''serving'' with the Russian Army with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Owaisi also emphasized the importance of stopping the recruitment of Indians to fight in the Ukraine war.

The Hyderabad MP highlighted that Modi, during his visit to Russia, should ensure that Indians stuck in the war zone are brought back to the country as soon as possible. Owaisi took to social media, posting on 'X': ''Since @narendramodi is in Russia, he must follow up with Putin and stop the recruitment of Indians to fight in the Ukraine war. He should also ensure that innocent Indians who are stuck in the war are brought back home at the earliest.''

Prime Minister Modi will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This visit marks his first trip to Russia since 2019 and the first since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Reports indicate that several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military and have been forced to fight in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), at least four Indian nationals, including a 30-year-old Hyderabad resident, have been killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

