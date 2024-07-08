Rivals Unite: Lapid Supports Netanyahu Amid Coalition Crisis

In a significant political move, Yair Lapid, head of Israel's largest opposition party, expressed his willingness to back Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in parliament. This support comes amidst threats from Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners to resign over a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Loyal to his promise, Lapid emphasized the priority of securing a deal to release Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. He argued that Netanyahu does not have to choose between his political career and the hostages' freedom, pledging a 'safety net' if the coalition crumbles.

Lapid's Yesh Atid party holds 24 seats in the Israeli parliament, a crucial number compared to the 13 seats of the far-right parties opposed to the ceasefire. This backing could stabilize Netanyahu's government during the ongoing crisis.

