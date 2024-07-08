Left Menu

Armenia’s Diplomatic Shift: From Moscow to Washington

Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will travel to Washington for the NATO summit on July 9-10. This marks a significant shift as Armenia seeks closer ties with the West, moving away from its traditional ally Russia. The visit includes participation in NATO events and bilateral meetings.

Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is set to visit Washington for the NATO summit from July 9-10, according to his ministry's announcement on Monday. Once a staunch ally of Russia, Armenia is seeking stronger connections with Western nations.

Mirzoyan will partake in various NATO events, including those commemorating the alliance's 75th anniversary, and will engage in bilateral discussions, a ministry spokesperson stated via the Telegram messaging app.

The U.S. capital will host the NATO summit beginning Tuesday. Not a NATO member itself, Armenia is part of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation. Armenia has increasingly leaned towards the West due to strained relations with Russia over Moscow's perceived failure to shield Armenia from Azerbaijan. In a notable move, Armenia's defense ministry announced joint military exercises with the United States in mid-July.

