Left Menu

SAD Leader Majithia Gets Relief in Drug Case Amid Accusations Against AAP

Shiromani Akali Dal's Legal Advisor, Arshdeep Singh Kaler, accused AAP of politically motivated actions against Bikram Singh Majithia. After arguments in court, the narcotic case summons were stayed. Kaler demanded accountability from Punjab's AAP government for failing to control the drug menace. Majithia was found innocent in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:22 IST
SAD Leader Majithia Gets Relief in Drug Case Amid Accusations Against AAP
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant relief for Bikram Singh Majithia, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday stayed summons issued in a narcotics case. Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Chief Legal Advisor, Arshdeep Singh Kaler, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of politically targeting Majithia.

Kaler alleged that despite multiple attempts by AAP to implicate Majithia through Special Investigation Teams (SITs), no evidence was found against him. Kaler asserted that the opposition's efforts to harass and defame Majithia were evident as the court dismissed the politically motivated summons.

Addressing a press conference, Kaler demanded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann answer how drugs are proliferating in Punjab. He emphasized that Punjab's youth suffer from drug addiction, and AAP's governance has been ineffective in controlling this crisis, further defaming the state.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024