SAD Leader Majithia Gets Relief in Drug Case Amid Accusations Against AAP

In a significant relief for Bikram Singh Majithia, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday stayed summons issued in a narcotics case. Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Chief Legal Advisor, Arshdeep Singh Kaler, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of politically targeting Majithia.

Kaler alleged that despite multiple attempts by AAP to implicate Majithia through Special Investigation Teams (SITs), no evidence was found against him. Kaler asserted that the opposition's efforts to harass and defame Majithia were evident as the court dismissed the politically motivated summons.

Addressing a press conference, Kaler demanded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann answer how drugs are proliferating in Punjab. He emphasized that Punjab's youth suffer from drug addiction, and AAP's governance has been ineffective in controlling this crisis, further defaming the state.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)