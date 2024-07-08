Congress Allegations Stir Kerala Political Landscape

On Monday, the Congress accused its former ally, the Kerala Congress (M), of being treated with 'disdain' by its new partners in the state's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the CPI(M) and CPI. KPCC chief K Sudhakaran's statement appears to be a strategic effort to reconnect with Kerala Congress (M) as local body polls approach.

Sudhakaran highlighted the electoral defeats suffered by Kerala Congress (M), particularly the loss of Thomas Chazhikadan in Kottayam, attributing these setbacks to a lack of acceptance by the CPI(M) and CPI. He also pointed to the neglect of the Karunya scheme initiated by the late K M Mani, Kerala Congress (M)'s founder.

Despite Sudhakaran's overtures, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, hinted that his party would remain in the LDF, acknowledging the need for corrections within the Left Front after its significant defeat in the general elections. Mani emphasized that the coalition must take collective responsibility and work towards rectifying its mistakes.

