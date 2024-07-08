BJP Demands Justice After Brutal Murder of Tamil Nadu BSP President K Armstrong

The murder of K Armstrong, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president in Tamil Nadu, has exposed significant flaws in the state's law and order, according to Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Annamalai. Speaking to reporters, Annamalai expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the prominent leader, criticizing the state's ruling DMK government for deteriorating safety conditions.

The BJP chief announced plans to advocate for an investigation by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking justice for Armstrong. Highlighting the severity of the issue, he noted the alarming frequency of such murders and the swift release of offenders, further destabilizing the region's safety.

In response to this situation, prominent BJP and Scheduled Caste leaders, alongside Union Minister L Murugan, are set to meet with national human rights bodies in Delhi. The horrific killing has incited action from both state and national political members, urging immediate and stringent measures to curb violence.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)