Maratha Activist's Challenge to Fadnavis Over Kunbi Evidence

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday accused Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of supporting his cabinet colleague and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal's demand to nullify Kunbi evidence in Maharashtra.

Addressing a rally in Nanded, Jarange warned that candidates of the ruling Mahayuti will face defeat across all 288 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. He criticized Fadnavis for empowering Bhujbal and creating a rift between OBCs and Marathas, accusing the state government of failing to deliver despite past promises of reservation.

Jarange alleged that the government falsely claimed 57 lakh Kunbi evidences. He further accused the administration of conspiring against him and the Maratha community, while urging peaceful protest. "They tried to attack me and deployed an SIT to imprison me, but I remain unafraid," he declared.

