Left Menu

Maratha Activist's Challenge to Fadnavis Over Kunbi Evidence

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange accused Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of supporting NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal's demand to nullify Kunbi evidence in Maharashtra. Jarange warned that Mahayuti candidates will face defeat in assembly elections if Fadnavis continues to divide Marathas and OBCs. He emphasized peaceful agitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:33 IST
Maratha Activist's Challenge to Fadnavis Over Kunbi Evidence
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday accused Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of supporting his cabinet colleague and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal's demand to nullify Kunbi evidence in Maharashtra.

Addressing a rally in Nanded, Jarange warned that candidates of the ruling Mahayuti will face defeat across all 288 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. He criticized Fadnavis for empowering Bhujbal and creating a rift between OBCs and Marathas, accusing the state government of failing to deliver despite past promises of reservation.

Jarange alleged that the government falsely claimed 57 lakh Kunbi evidences. He further accused the administration of conspiring against him and the Maratha community, while urging peaceful protest. "They tried to attack me and deployed an SIT to imprison me, but I remain unafraid," he declared.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024