Shadow Cabinet: Rajasthan Congress's Bold Move
Tikaram Jully, Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, announced the formation of a 'shadow cabinet' by the Congress, with young MLAs assigned to monitor government departments. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel questioned the initiative's feasibility, citing internal conflicts within the Congress Legislature Party.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Tikaram Jully, announced on Monday that the Congress will soon establish a 'shadow cabinet,' assigning young MLAs to oversee various government departments.
Jully emphasized the importance of scrutinizing government changes to any schemes and reporting irregularities in the Assembly with documented evidence.
However, Rajasthan's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Jogaram Patel, criticized the plan, pointing to a lack of coordination within the Congress Legislature Party and suggesting that internal power struggles might hinder the shadow cabinet's success.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBI Investigates NEET-UG Irregularities: Key Arrests and Evidence Uncovered
Genetic Evidence Links Common Brain Condition to Dementia and Alzheimer's
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub Khan gets bail in May 9 cases due to lack of evidence
Baldwin's Defense Challenges FBI Over Damaged Gun Evidence
Trump’s Legal Battle Intensifies: Defense Pushes to Suppress Mar-a-Lago Evidence