Shadow Cabinet: Rajasthan Congress's Bold Move

Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Tikaram Jully, announced on Monday that the Congress will soon establish a 'shadow cabinet,' assigning young MLAs to oversee various government departments.

Jully emphasized the importance of scrutinizing government changes to any schemes and reporting irregularities in the Assembly with documented evidence.

However, Rajasthan's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Jogaram Patel, criticized the plan, pointing to a lack of coordination within the Congress Legislature Party and suggesting that internal power struggles might hinder the shadow cabinet's success.

