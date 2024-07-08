Left Menu

Shadow Cabinet: Rajasthan Congress's Bold Move

Tikaram Jully, Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, announced the formation of a 'shadow cabinet' by the Congress, with young MLAs assigned to monitor government departments. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel questioned the initiative's feasibility, citing internal conflicts within the Congress Legislature Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:19 IST
Tikaram Jully
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Tikaram Jully, announced on Monday that the Congress will soon establish a 'shadow cabinet,' assigning young MLAs to oversee various government departments.

Jully emphasized the importance of scrutinizing government changes to any schemes and reporting irregularities in the Assembly with documented evidence.

However, Rajasthan's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Jogaram Patel, criticized the plan, pointing to a lack of coordination within the Congress Legislature Party and suggesting that internal power struggles might hinder the shadow cabinet's success.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

