Rahul Gandhi Calls for Strong Action as Terror in J&K Escalates

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi mourns the killing of four soldiers in a terrorist attack in Kathua, J&K, advocating for decisive action over empty rhetoric. Former J&K CM, Ghulam Nabi Azad, echoes concerns over rising terrorism. An encounter with the terrorists continues in the region.

Updated: 08-07-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:30 IST
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Strong Action as Terror in J&K Escalates
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a poignant statement on Monday, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed sorrow over the death of four soldiers in a terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Gandhi, in a post on X, emphasized that lasting solutions to such attacks require decisive action rather than mere rhetoric and unfulfilled promises.

"The news of the terrorist attack on an Indian Army vehicle in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, is devastating," Gandhi stated. He offered heartfelt tributes to the martyrs and condolences to their families, while wishing a speedy recovery for the injured soldiers. "These cowardly attacks on our army are highly condemnable. The fifth terrorist attack within a month is a grave blow to the security of the country and the lives of our soldiers," he added. Gandhi reiterated that strong action, not hollow speeches, would address these relentless terror attacks.

Earlier, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, also condemned the terrorist ambush on the army vehicle in Kathua. Expressing his grief on X, Azad highlighted his concern over the alarming rise in terrorism in the Jammu region. He called for decisive government action to combat terrorism and ensure public safety.

Four Army soldiers were killed and several others injured in the attack in Kathua's Machedi area. As of now, an encounter between troops and the terrorists remains ongoing. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

