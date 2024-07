Modi-Putin Summit: Strengthening India-Russia Ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin at his official Novo-Ogaryovo residence on Monday evening for a private engagement. The Ministry of External Affairs described the meeting as one between 'two close friends and trusted partners,' sharing photographs of the occasion on social media.

This visit, Modi's first to Russia since the onset of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, signifies a deeper focus on strengthening India-Russia relations. The prime minister expressed optimism about advancing the bilateral partnership in futuristic areas, emphasizing that the stronger ties will significantly benefit both nations.

Upon arrival at Vnukovo-II airport, Modi was greeted by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who also escorted him to his hotel. Modi stated that India seeks to play a supportive role in fostering a peaceful and stable region, highlighting the strategic importance of the summit talks scheduled for Tuesday.

