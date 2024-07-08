Farooq Abdullah Urges Pakistan to End Terrorism, Advocates for Punjabi in Education

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah addressed Pakistan on Monday, asserting that sponsoring terrorism will not yield any benefits and will only obstruct progress.

Abdullah stressed the necessity of both nations collaborating to eliminate terrorism and nurture a friendly neighborhood, echoing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision.

''It is vital for peace. The neighboring country must recognize that friendship fosters progress, while enmity impedes it. Their current predicament in Pakistan is a testament to this,'' Abdullah conveyed to reporters in Poonch.

Emphasizing the prolonged hostility between India and Pakistan, he urged Pakistan to realize the futility of sponsoring terrorism and to prioritize its cessation.

Abdullah also fervently advocated for the inclusion of Punjabi in the educational syllabus of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting that he had previously introduced multiple languages during his tenure as chief minister.

''We will push this agenda in Parliament. It's crucial to recognize Punjabi alongside the five existing official languages—Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, Urdu, and English,'' he remarked.

He pledged to enlist the support of the INDIA bloc and reiterated his dedication to the cause during prayers on the first day of Muharram in Poonch, hoping for peace and serenity.

