Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Urges Pakistan to End Terrorism, Advocates for Punjabi in Education

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah called on Pakistan to cease sponsoring terrorism, stating it only hinders progress. He urged cooperation between the nations for a peaceful neighborhood. Additionally, Abdullah demanded the inclusion of Punjabi in Jammu and Kashmir's education curriculum, pledging to raise the issue in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:11 IST
Farooq Abdullah Urges Pakistan to End Terrorism, Advocates for Punjabi in Education
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah addressed Pakistan on Monday, asserting that sponsoring terrorism will not yield any benefits and will only obstruct progress.

Abdullah stressed the necessity of both nations collaborating to eliminate terrorism and nurture a friendly neighborhood, echoing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision.

''It is vital for peace. The neighboring country must recognize that friendship fosters progress, while enmity impedes it. Their current predicament in Pakistan is a testament to this,'' Abdullah conveyed to reporters in Poonch.

Emphasizing the prolonged hostility between India and Pakistan, he urged Pakistan to realize the futility of sponsoring terrorism and to prioritize its cessation.

Abdullah also fervently advocated for the inclusion of Punjabi in the educational syllabus of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting that he had previously introduced multiple languages during his tenure as chief minister.

''We will push this agenda in Parliament. It's crucial to recognize Punjabi alongside the five existing official languages—Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, Urdu, and English,'' he remarked.

He pledged to enlist the support of the INDIA bloc and reiterated his dedication to the cause during prayers on the first day of Muharram in Poonch, hoping for peace and serenity.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024