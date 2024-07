White House Worried About Orban's China Visit Amid Ukraine Talks

The White House on Monday raised alarms over Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent visit to China, where he engaged in discussions about a potential peace deal for Ukraine.

Orban's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing took place just days after his talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin, a move that has unsettled several European Union leaders.

As Orban continues to navigate these diplomatic waters, questions remain about the impact on international relations and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)