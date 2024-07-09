A Tale of Two Leaders: Modi and Putin's Informal Meeting Strengthens India-Russia Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his official residence at Novo-Ogaryovo for an informal engagement. During the meeting, Putin commended Modi for his dedication to India's progress.

"Congratulations on your reelection," Putin said, attributing Modi's success to years of hard work and energetic leadership. Describing India as the world's third-largest economy, Putin noted Modi's commitment to serving his people.

The two leaders shared a personal moment, walking around the residence and taking a drive in an electric car. Modi expressed gratitude to Putin for the warm welcome, underscoring the importance of their talks in strengthening India-Russia relations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)