Left Menu

A Tale of Two Leaders: Modi and Putin's Informal Meeting Strengthens India-Russia Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Novo-Ogaryovo residence for an informal meeting, praising Modi for his country's progress. The two leaders discussed various topics, deepening their bilateral relations, and enjoyed a personal tour of the residence, further cementing India-Russia ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 00:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 00:52 IST
A Tale of Two Leaders: Modi and Putin's Informal Meeting Strengthens India-Russia Ties
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his official residence at Novo-Ogaryovo for an informal engagement. During the meeting, Putin commended Modi for his dedication to India's progress.

"Congratulations on your reelection," Putin said, attributing Modi's success to years of hard work and energetic leadership. Describing India as the world's third-largest economy, Putin noted Modi's commitment to serving his people.

The two leaders shared a personal moment, walking around the residence and taking a drive in an electric car. Modi expressed gratitude to Putin for the warm welcome, underscoring the importance of their talks in strengthening India-Russia relations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024