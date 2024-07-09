Rwanda Upholds Contested Asylum Seeker Agreement

Rwanda's government confirmed on Monday that it has honored its commitments under a disputed agreement with Britain. This agreement, initially designed to relocate thousands of asylum seekers to Kigali, was recently overturned by Britain's new Prime Minister as part of his initial policy directives.

The Rwandan government emphasized its willingness to abide by the terms of the agreement, highlighting its efforts to support the initiative.

Despite the recent policy shift from Britain, Rwanda stated it remains committed to the principles outlined in the original deal.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)