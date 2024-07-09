Rwanda Upholds Contested Asylum Seeker Agreement
Rwanda's government announced that it has fulfilled its commitments under a contested agreement with Britain, which involves flying thousands of asylum seekers to Kigali. The new British Prime Minister recently scrapped the agreement as part of his first major policy changes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 09-07-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 00:57 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Rwanda's government confirmed on Monday that it has honored its commitments under a disputed agreement with Britain. This agreement, initially designed to relocate thousands of asylum seekers to Kigali, was recently overturned by Britain's new Prime Minister as part of his initial policy directives.
The Rwandan government emphasized its willingness to abide by the terms of the agreement, highlighting its efforts to support the initiative.
Despite the recent policy shift from Britain, Rwanda stated it remains committed to the principles outlined in the original deal.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
