Biden Challenges Detractors Amid Democratic Discontent
US President Joe Biden challenges his detractors to confront him at the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Despite criticism from within his own party, especially after a poor debate performance against Donald Trump, Biden remains defiant, insisting he's the best candidate to beat Trump in the upcoming election.
US President Joe Biden has thrown down the gauntlet to his critics, urging them to challenge him at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month. This comes in the wake of increasing opposition within his own party, following a lackluster debate performance against Donald Trump.
Adopting a defiant stance, Biden appeared on the 'Morning Joe' show, and later in a call with his national finance committee, made it clear he's done discussing the debate. He urged his party to focus on the upcoming election, stating, 'We need to move forward. We cannot waste any more time being distracted.'
In a phone interview with MSNBC, Biden expressed frustration with party elites who question his candidacy. He boldly invited any doubters to challenge him at the convention. 'I am running,' Biden affirmed. 'If you want to stop me, come and try.'
