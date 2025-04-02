Left Menu

Turkish Tensions Rise: Boycott Calls Ignite Fierce Political Debate

Opposition calls for a commercial boycott in response to Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest have been condemned by Turkey's government as economic sabotage. The boycott, seen as a challenge to President Erdogan's administration, highlights ongoing political tensions and economic instability. Prosecutors are investigating the boycott advocates for potential legal violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:40 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's government has criticized opposition-initiated calls for a commercial boycott, following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. The boycott, sparked by political unrest, is viewed by the government as an economic sabotage attempt. It targets companies perceived to have connections with President Erdogan.

The opposition's campaign has expanded, calling for a one-day halt in shopping and drawing widespread support as a critique against what they view as an anti-democratic move. Trade Minister Omer Bolat highlighted the boycott as a threat to economic stability, accusing proponents of unfair competition tactics.

Authorities, including Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, have warned of social and economic disruption, with a hashtag #BoykotDegilMilliZarar emerging in support of the government's stance. As protests grow, prosecutors are investigating the boycott supporters for potential legal breaches, citing hate speech and public hostility risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

