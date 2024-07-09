UN Peacekeeping Mission Halts Withdrawal Amid Rising Tensions in Congo
The U.N. peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has halted its withdrawal, citing ongoing security threats and clashes in the east of the country. Despite completing the first phase in June, no timeline has been set for future phases due to instability and accusations against Rwanda for supporting rebels.
The U.N. peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo will pause its withdrawal, with no timeline set for future phases amid ongoing insecurity, as confirmed by both the Congolese government and the mission.
President Felix Tshisekedi had urged for a fast-tracked withdrawal of peacekeepers last September, but the first phase in South Kivu province was only completed on June 25. Congolese ambassador Zenon Mukongo Ngay blamed Rwanda for the setback, citing increased clashes in North Kivu.
Bintou Keita, head of the U.N. mission, emphasized the uncertainty surrounding the withdrawal from North Kivu and Ituri provinces. Congo's foreign minister Therese Wamba Wagner stressed the importance of avoiding a security vacuum and making decisions based on ground realities.
