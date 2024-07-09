High-Stakes Bypolls Across Seven States: Will Incumbents Hold Their Ground?

State-by-state bypolls for 13 assembly constituencies will take place on Wednesday, impacting the political future of veteran politicians and newcomers alike. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife, Kamlesh Thakur, is among the key contenders.

The vacant seats span across West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh, generally caused by either the deaths or resignations of prior incumbents. In West Bengal, both TMC and BJP are vying for dominance, each fielding multiple strategic candidates.

The outcomes of these bypolls, announced on July 13, hold significant implications for regional power dynamics and future electoral battles, making this a key political event to watch closely.

