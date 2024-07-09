Prime Minister Modi Honored with Russia's Top Civilian Award
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' from Russian President Vladimir Putin for strengthening bilateral ties between India and Russia. The award was presented in a special ceremony at the Kremlin, signifying the deep friendship and strategic partnership between the two nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was officially conferred with the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, honoring his efforts in bolstering bilateral ties between India and Russia.
The award presentation took place in St. Andrew Hall in the Kremlin, marking Modi as the first Indian leader to receive this distinction. The honor, established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great in recognition of Saint Andrew, was first announced in 2019.
In a statement, Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude, dedicating the award to the Indian populace and the steadfast friendship between India and Russia. He emphasized the strengthened strategic partnership under President Putin's leadership. The event concluded with Modi sharing his sentiments on social media.
