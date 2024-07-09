Left Menu

Britain Launches National Wealth Fund to Boost Economy

Britain's new government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and finance minister Rachel Reeves, has introduced a National Wealth Fund to boost public and private investment in the economy. The initiative aims to attract investments in various industries to modernize the economy, meet net-zero goals, and improve productivity.

Updated: 09-07-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:26 IST
In a bold move to modernize its economy, Britain's new government, helmed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and finance minister Rachel Reeves, launched a National Wealth Fund. The fund is designed to boost both public and private investment.

"Britain is open for business – and the work of change has begun," Reeves declared. By integrating the new wealth fund with existing entities like the British Business Bank and the UK Infrastructure Bank, the government aims to channel more investment into burgeoning sectors and achieve net-zero targets.

The strategy includes redirecting 7.3 billion pounds of public money via the UK Infrastructure Bank and attracting significant private investment. The fund, envisioned as a sovereign-backed green catalyst, will focus on critical areas such as ports, hydrogen, automotives, and steel, and new legislation will be introduced to cement its permanence.

