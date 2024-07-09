TMC Leader Accuses BJP Candidate Kalyan Chaubey of Bribery on the Eve of West Bengal By-Elections
A day before West Bengal assembly by-elections, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh accused BJP candidate and AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey of bribery. Ghosh released an audio clip claiming Chaubey offered support for political gain. Chaubey dismissed the allegations as baseless, stating it was a courtesy call. The by-elections will be held in four assembly seats.
A day before the West Bengal assembly by-elections, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh made a serious allegation against BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey, who also serves as the president of the All India Football Federation. Ghosh accused Chaubey of offering him a bribe to secure his support in the upcoming polls.
Chaubey quickly dismissed the accusations, calling them baseless. He stated that his call to Ghosh was merely a courtesy one, aimed at seeking his vote as a candidate. However, Ghosh released an audio clip of their telephonic conversation, asserting that Chaubey promised to accommodate him in a sports organization in return for his support.
The by-elections are set to take place on Wednesday across four assembly seats in West Bengal, including Maniktala in Kolkata, where Ghosh is the convener. The seat became vacant after the death of former state minister Sadhan Pandey in February 2022.
