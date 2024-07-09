BJP Candidate Alleges Surveillance by Plain-Clothed Police Ahead of Dehra By-Polls

In a striking allegation ahead of the Dehra assembly by-poll, former Independent MLA and current BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh has accused police in plain clothes of trailing him for the past three days. A video lasting two minutes and 17 seconds captures his security detail intercepting five people in a car.

Singh, who has faced similar situations previously and is now contesting against Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur, expressed grave concern for his safety, calling this surveillance a tactic by the ruling 'Sukhu government'. Homeland security has reportedly provided him with protection, and Singh has threatened to shoot anyone who continues to follow him. The by-elections to three seats including Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh are slated for Wednesday.

The seats vacated by three Independent legislators, who supported the BJP in Rajya Sabha polls, have necessitated these by-elections. Similarly, the BJP has fielded the same legislators in their respective constituencies. The opposition has claimed the Chief Minister's involvement in using state resources for personal political gain, a claim the Congress has dismissed as a 'political stunt'.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)