Left Menu

BJP Candidate Alleges Surveillance by Plain-Clothed Police Ahead of Dehra By-Polls

BJP candidate and former Independent MLA Hoshiyar Singh has accused plain-clothed police of following him ahead of the Dehra assembly by-poll. A video shows his security catching five individuals in a car. The incident has sparked accusations of misuse of official machinery by the ruling Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:21 IST
BJP Candidate Alleges Surveillance by Plain-Clothed Police Ahead of Dehra By-Polls
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking allegation ahead of the Dehra assembly by-poll, former Independent MLA and current BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh has accused police in plain clothes of trailing him for the past three days. A video lasting two minutes and 17 seconds captures his security detail intercepting five people in a car.

Singh, who has faced similar situations previously and is now contesting against Congress candidate Kamlesh Thakur, expressed grave concern for his safety, calling this surveillance a tactic by the ruling 'Sukhu government'. Homeland security has reportedly provided him with protection, and Singh has threatened to shoot anyone who continues to follow him. The by-elections to three seats including Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh are slated for Wednesday.

The seats vacated by three Independent legislators, who supported the BJP in Rajya Sabha polls, have necessitated these by-elections. Similarly, the BJP has fielded the same legislators in their respective constituencies. The opposition has claimed the Chief Minister's involvement in using state resources for personal political gain, a claim the Congress has dismissed as a 'political stunt'.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024