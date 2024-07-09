Democrats Split Over Biden's Re-election Bid

Democratic U.S. lawmakers huddled for nearly two hours on Tuesday, only to emerge without a consensus on whether to fall in line behind President Joe Biden's resolve to pursue his reelection bid. House Democrats were split, with some calling for Biden to step aside while others remained firm in their support.

Asked whether Democrats were united, U.S. Representative Steve Cohen replied, "We're not even in the same book." While no new defections were noted, six lawmakers have already called for the 81-year-old to step aside after a poor debate performance against rival Donald Trump. Representative Mike Quigley stressed, "He just has to step down. He can't win."

The meeting revealed deepening concerns among Democrats about Biden's ability to secure a victory and retain a majority in the House, with Republicans holding a current 220-213 majority. Many lawmakers, however, indicated they would support Biden if formally nominated at the party's convention. Biden, undeterred, reassured party members, emphasizing his commitment to run.

