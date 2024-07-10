Left Menu

Historic Meeting: Strengthening India-Austria Ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Austria on a historic two-day visit, marking the first visit by an Indian PM in over 40 years. Hosted by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Modi's visit aims to deepen bilateral relations and explore geopolitical challenges. The leaders discussed potential cooperation and celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Updated: 10-07-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 03:09 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Austria on Tuesday from Moscow for a significant two-day visit. Hosted by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, this is the first meeting between the two leaders, aimed at strengthening India-Austria ties.

During their engagement, Modi and Nehammer discussed the full potential of their bilateral partnership, with both leaders expressing optimism about the future. The visit is historic as it marks the first by an Indian prime minister to Austria in more than four decades.

Modi's trip coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Austria. As part of the visit, Modi is scheduled to meet with Alexander Van der Bellen, the President of Austria, and address business leaders from both nations. The discussions will focus on deepening cooperation on geopolitical challenges and enhancing bilateral relations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

