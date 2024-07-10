Left Menu

Ukrainian Defence Minister Calls for New Legion in Poland

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov has called for Ukrainians across Europe to join a new legion based in Poland. This unit, established through a security agreement with Poland, aims to bolster Ukraine's military numbers against larger Russian forces and will equip servicemen with advanced Western hardware.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 04:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 04:49 IST
Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov has called on Ukrainians across Europe to enlist in a new legion to be stationed in Poland. This move, highlighted on Monday by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw, is seen as a crucial step in strengthening military readiness with assistance from Western allies.

Despite aid from Western nations and renewed U.S. support, Ukraine continues to face a numerically superior enemy. Umerov emphasized that the creation of the legion is essential to maintaining and boosting the ranks of Ukraine's military.

In addition to this initiative, Ukraine has introduced several measures to sustain and expand its Armed Forces. This includes a mobilisation law passed in April that lowers the draft age and closes loopholes for draft avoidance. The new legion will also ensure that Ukrainian servicemen receive the latest and most advanced equipment from Western partners.

