Biden's NATO Summit Commitment: Defending Ukraine Amid Leadership Scrutiny

U.S. President Joe Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion at the NATO summit in Washington, aiming to showcase his leadership amid doubts about his fitness for office. Biden's speech, coupled with new military aid commitments to Ukraine and the presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, was meant to reassure global and domestic allies.

Updated: 10-07-2024 05:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 05:06 IST
Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his strong stance on defending Ukraine against Russia's invasion at the NATO summit in Washington on Tuesday. His speech aimed to convince both international allies and domestic supporters of his leadership capabilities as he faces scrutiny over his fitness for office.

Biden, at 81, has been dealing with increasing questions regarding his capacity to lead, following a contentious debate performance. Addressing this at the summit, he emphasized, "Ukraine can and will stop Putin," trying to shift focus with a strongly delivered address.

The summit also focused on new commitments of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including the delivery of additional Patriot air defense systems. Biden concluded by awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, acknowledging his role in strengthening the 32-member alliance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

