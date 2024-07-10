Left Menu

TMC Leader Alleges BJP Candidate Attempted to Bribe for By-Poll Support

TMC's Kunal Ghosh claims BJP's Kalyan Choubey offered bribes for support in the Maniktala Assembly by-polls. Ghosh asserts Choubey offered positions at state or national levels. Choubey denies the allegations, stating their conversation was a courtesy call and Ghosh expressed interest in joining BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 06:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 06:46 IST
TMC Leader Alleges BJP Candidate Attempted to Bribe for By-Poll Support
BJP's Kalyan Choubey and TMC's Kunal Ghosh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, TMS leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that BJP candidate from the Maniktala Assembly by-polls, Kalyan Choubey, attempted to bribe him into supporting his campaign. Ghosh disclosed that Choubey offered him positions at either the state or national level in exchange for his endorsement.

Ghosh, who serves as the convenor of the core committee for the Maniktala by-election, claimed that Choubey made the offer during a late-night conversation on July 7. Ghosh stated, 'The campaign has ended, and the BJP candidate Kalyan Choubey has realized he is losing. He approached me at 11:30 PM, offering to accommodate me at higher levels. This is essentially a bribe.'

On the other hand, Choubey has outrightly denied these allegations. He contended that Ghosh had previously shown interest in joining the BJP and described their interaction as a mere courtesy call. Choubey asserted, 'It's not true; the claims are fabricated. Ghosh had expressed a desire to join the BJP multiple times since 2018. Our recent conversation was casual, and I mentioned he could support me for an easy win.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024