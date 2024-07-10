Euro Zone Bond Yields React to U.S. Fed Testimony

Euro zone bond yields dropped on Wednesday amid heightened concerns over monetary policy and politics, following a rise the previous day. Traders eagerly awaited the second day of testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before Congress.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, which serves as the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, decreased by 3 basis points (bps) to 2.55%, after a 4 bps increase on Tuesday. Meanwhile, France's 10-year bond yield fell by 5 bps to 3.211%, narrowing the gap between French and German yields by 3 bps to 66 bps. This spread has been under scrutiny during France's election period.

Italy's 10-year yield also declined, dropping 5 bps to 3.907%, with the gap between Italian and German yields narrowing by 3 bps to 136 bps. Additionally, Germany's two-year bond yield, which is sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was 2 bps lower at 2.909%.

