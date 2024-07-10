Left Menu

Critical Voter Turnout and Clashes Mark Uttarakhand Bypolls

Uttarakhand's Manglaur and Badrinath assembly bypolls recorded voter turnouts of 26.99% and 21.20% respectively by 11 am. Incidents of violence were reported in Manglaur, resulting in injuries. The bypolls were necessitated due to the vacancies created by the demise and resignation of previous MLAs. Counting of votes will take place on July 13.

Uttarakhand's Manglaur and Badrinath assembly bypolls recorded voter turnouts of 26.99% and 21.20%, respectively, by 11 am on Wednesday, officials reported. Voting began at 8 am and will continue until 6 pm, as confirmed by authorities.

The Manglaur bypoll was necessitated due to the death of BSP MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari in October last year. The vacancy in the Badrinath seat arose after Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari resigned and joined the BJP in March this year.

Violence erupted in Manglaur, where workers of two political parties clashed at a polling booth in Haridwar district, leaving several injured. Roorkee Civil Line Kotwali in-charge R K Saklani confirmed reports of the altercation and the hospitalization of the injured. Purported social media videos showed Congress candidate Qazi Nizamuddin assisting an injured man, accusing the BJP of inciting violence.

The BSP has fielded Ansari's son Ubedur Rehman against Congress' Qazi Nizamuddin in Manglaur. Gujjar leader and BJP candidate Kartar Singh Bhadana is also contesting in the constituency. In Badrinath, a direct face-off between BJP's Rajendra Bhandari and Congress newcomer Lakhpat Singh Butola is underway, alongside other candidates.

Authorities, including the Haridwar district magistrate and senior superintendent of police, have reached the scene of the clashes. The results of these crucial bypolls will be declared on July 13.

