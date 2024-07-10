UP Minister Sanjay Nishad Advocates Population Control Bill Over 'Specific Community' Concerns
UP cabinet minister and NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad pushes for the Population Control Bill citing threats from a specific community's mission to increase population. He emphasizes the need for balanced governance to uphold sovereignty. The bill, originally introduced in 2019, was withdrawn in 2022.
Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and NISHAD party Chief Sanjay Nishad on Wednesday voiced his support for the Population Control Bill, introduced in 2019, citing concerns that a specific community is on a 'mission' to increase the country's population.
Speaking to ANI, Nishad claimed that this community's social media messages and speeches aim to significantly boost their numbers, potentially altering the country's demographic balance. He stated, 'The way their messages go viral on social media and their leaders' speeches on population increase, it may happen that they will take over the country in the coming years.'
He added that this community alleges their religion supports population growth, emphasizing that it is the government's responsibility to maintain national balance. Advocating for the Population Control Bill, Nishad asserted, 'If any such missions aiming to increase the population are in force, we must understand that the Constitution belongs to those who believe in sovereignty.' India, now the world's most populous country, surpassing China with 141.72 crore people compared to China's 141.22 crore, faces significant challenges due to population growth, as per experts.
