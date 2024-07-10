RSS Annual Meet to Focus on Expansion and Centenary Plans
The three-day annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will discuss key issues, including organisational expansion and centenary celebrations. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and provincial heads will attend. Plans to expand to the mandal level and centenary plans for 2025 will be vital topics.
The three-day annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to address several key issues, including organisational expansion and centenary celebrations, starting Friday, according to an office bearer.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with all prant pracharaks (province in-charges), will participate in the discussions.
During a press conference on Wednesday, RSS's all India publicity head Sunil Ambekar outlined plans to expand the organisation to the mandal level, covering groups of 10-15 villages nationwide. 'At present, we have 73,000 branches and aim to increase this to 100,000,' Ambekar stated.
Additional discussions will focus on the RSS's upcoming centenary celebrations, set to mark 100 years on Vijayadashami in 2025. Province in-charges will also review the implementation of various organisational programmes for the upcoming year.
Prant pracharaks, who are full-time RSS workers, manage its 46 organisational provinces across the country.
