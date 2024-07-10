Kremlin Denies Discord: Putin and Modi's Moscow Talks

The Kremlin refuted any claims of discord between President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their talks in Moscow this week. This statement came after Modi implicitly criticized Putin concerning a fatal strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the decision to cancel a session between Russian and Indian delegations was due to scheduling conflicts and the fact that the entire agenda had been addressed. Peskov emphasized that the cancellation was not related to any disagreements.

