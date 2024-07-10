Left Menu

Kremlin Denies Discord: Putin and Modi's Moscow Talks

The Kremlin refuted claims of discord between President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting scheduling issues behind a canceled session of talks. Modi's expression of concern over a lethal strike on a Ukrainian children's hospital was not considered a point of contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:41 IST
Kremlin Denies Discord: Putin and Modi's Moscow Talks
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin refuted any claims of discord between President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their talks in Moscow this week. This statement came after Modi implicitly criticized Putin concerning a fatal strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the decision to cancel a session between Russian and Indian delegations was due to scheduling conflicts and the fact that the entire agenda had been addressed. Peskov emphasized that the cancellation was not related to any disagreements.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024