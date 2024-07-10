West Bengal Bypolls Witness 38.28% Voter Turnout Amid Violence Allegations
Voter turnout reached 38.28% in West Bengal bypolls by 1 PM, with the highest turnout in Ranaghat Dakshin at 42.19%. BJP accused TMC of violence and booth blocks, allegations denied by TMC. Voting continues until 6 PM, with security forces deployed to oversee 1,097 polling booths.
A voter turnout of 38.28 percent was recorded by 1 PM on Wednesday during bypolls in four West Bengal assembly constituencies, according to an Election Commission official.
Among the constituencies, Ranaghat Dakshin had the highest turnout at 42.19 percent, followed by Raiganj at 41.38 percent, Bagdah at 35.66 percent, and Maniktala at 33.37 percent.
Sporadic violence was reported in Bagdah and Ranaghat Dakshin, with the BJP alleging that TMC activists were assaulting booth agents and blocking candidates from visiting polling stations. The TMC denied these claims, labeling them as baseless. The BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission regarding these incidents.
