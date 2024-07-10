Left Menu

High-Stakes Bypolls See Voting Amidst Sporadic Violence

Moderate to brisk polling was recorded in 13 assembly constituencies across seven states, with sporadic violence reported in Uttarakhand and West Bengal. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. High stakes have led to fierce competition, deciding the fate of many veteran and debutant candidates.

Updated: 10-07-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:38 IST
  • India

The by-elections held in 13 assembly constituencies across seven states saw moderate to brisk polling on Wednesday. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Polling commenced at 7 am and is set to continue until 6 pm. This electoral exercise, coming after the Lok Sabha polls, could be crucial for several veteran and debutant politicians, including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife, Kamlesh Thakur.

While elections generally proceeded peacefully, clashes erupted in Uttarakhand and West Bengal, raising concerns over the security and fairness of the polls. These bypolls were necessitated due to vacancies from the deaths or resignations of incumbent members.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

