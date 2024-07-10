High-Stakes Bypolls See Voting Amidst Sporadic Violence

The by-elections held in 13 assembly constituencies across seven states saw moderate to brisk polling on Wednesday. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Polling commenced at 7 am and is set to continue until 6 pm. This electoral exercise, coming after the Lok Sabha polls, could be crucial for several veteran and debutant politicians, including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife, Kamlesh Thakur.

While elections generally proceeded peacefully, clashes erupted in Uttarakhand and West Bengal, raising concerns over the security and fairness of the polls. These bypolls were necessitated due to vacancies from the deaths or resignations of incumbent members.

