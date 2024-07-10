Left Menu

Violent Clashes Mar Uttarkhand Bypolls

Four people were injured in a clash between rival party supporters at a polling booth in Uttarkhand's Manglaur assembly constituency during Wednesday's bypolls. Manglaur recorded a 56.21% voter turnout while Badrinath registered 40.50%. Police denied reports of firing, but the incident drew sharp criticism from Congress leaders against the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:27 IST
Violent Clashes Mar Uttarkhand Bypolls
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing bypolls on Wednesday in Uttarkhand's Manglaur assembly constituency, a clash between supporters of rival parties left four people injured, according to police reports.

Polling took place in both Manglaur and Badrinath, with voter turnout hitting 56.21% and 40.50%, respectively, by mid-afternoon. The BSP's Ubedur Rehman and Congress' Qazi Nizamuddin are contesting in Manglaur, while BJP's Rajendra Bhandari faces Congress newcomer Lakhpat Singh Butola in Badrinath.

The incident in Manglaur drew condemnation from several Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya. They accused the BJP of electoral violence and hindering democratic processes. The district administration and police, however, denied reports of firing at the polling booth. Voting continues until 6 pm, with vote counting scheduled for July 13.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SLICE-100K: A Comprehensive Resource for the Future of 3D Printing and AI Integration

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024