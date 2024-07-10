Violent Clashes Mar Uttarkhand Bypolls

Amid the ongoing bypolls on Wednesday in Uttarkhand's Manglaur assembly constituency, a clash between supporters of rival parties left four people injured, according to police reports.

Polling took place in both Manglaur and Badrinath, with voter turnout hitting 56.21% and 40.50%, respectively, by mid-afternoon. The BSP's Ubedur Rehman and Congress' Qazi Nizamuddin are contesting in Manglaur, while BJP's Rajendra Bhandari faces Congress newcomer Lakhpat Singh Butola in Badrinath.

The incident in Manglaur drew condemnation from several Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya. They accused the BJP of electoral violence and hindering democratic processes. The district administration and police, however, denied reports of firing at the polling booth. Voting continues until 6 pm, with vote counting scheduled for July 13.

