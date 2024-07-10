China and India Seek to Ease Border Tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed readiness to collaborate with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to address issues in the border areas of eastern Ladakh, amidst ongoing tensions.

In a congratulatory message to Doval, Wang highlighted the importance of India-China relations, which extend beyond their bilateral boundaries and hold global significance. Wang, also China's Special Representative on the India-China border talks mechanism, emphasized the need to implement the important consensus reached by their leaders.

Wang's message comes after meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana, Kazakhstan. This marked the first high-level interaction between Indian and Chinese officials since the formation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)