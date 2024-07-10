Left Menu

China and India Seek to Ease Border Tensions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed a willingness to work with India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, to address border issues in eastern Ladakh. In a message to Doval, Wang emphasized the global significance of China-India relations. This statement follows recent high-level meetings post-India’s general elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:55 IST
China and India Seek to Ease Border Tensions
Wang Yi
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed readiness to collaborate with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to address issues in the border areas of eastern Ladakh, amidst ongoing tensions.

In a congratulatory message to Doval, Wang highlighted the importance of India-China relations, which extend beyond their bilateral boundaries and hold global significance. Wang, also China's Special Representative on the India-China border talks mechanism, emphasized the need to implement the important consensus reached by their leaders.

Wang's message comes after meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana, Kazakhstan. This marked the first high-level interaction between Indian and Chinese officials since the formation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024