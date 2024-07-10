High Voter Turnout and Tensions in West Bengal Bypolls

West Bengal's bypolls saw a voter turnout of 62.71% by 5 pm, according to the Election Commission. Raiganj led with a 67.12% turnout, followed by Ranaghat Dakshin at 65.37%, Bagdah at 65.15%, and Maniktala at 51.39%.

Despite the significant turnout, sporadic violence marred the elections. BJP candidates Manoj Kumar Biswas and Binay Kumar Biswas accused TMC supporters of assaulting their booth agents and blocking their access to some polling stations. Binay Kumar Biswas stated, 'I was stopped from visiting the booths after I got complaints that BJP workers were being beaten up by TMC goons.'

The TMC dismissed these allegations as 'baseless.' Security was intensified, with around 70 companies of security forces deployed across 1,097 polling booths. The count is set for July 13.

