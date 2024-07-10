Congress Leader Slams Government Over J&K Security Failures

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has sharply criticized the central government's handling of security in Jammu and Kashmir, labeling it an 'absolute failure' following a spate of recent terror attacks.

Mir pointed out the discrepancy between the government's claims of restored peace post-reorganization and the grim reality on the ground, where terrorism has surged. He condemned the loss of Army and security forces personnel, urging the government to take effective measures.

With Jammu and Kashmir set for upcoming polls directed by the Supreme Court, Mir emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and promoting a conducive atmosphere for democratic processes. He also called on the BJP to acknowledge its failures during its decade-long rule.

