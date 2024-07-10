Left Menu

Congress Leader Slams Government Over J&K Security Failures

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir criticized the central government for its failure in maintaining security in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted that recent terrorist attacks and deteriorating security contradict the government's claims of restored peace. Mir called for effective measures to ensure safety and sustain democratic processes ahead of upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:38 IST
Congress Leader Slams Government Over J&K Security Failures
Ghulam Ahmad Mir
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has sharply criticized the central government's handling of security in Jammu and Kashmir, labeling it an 'absolute failure' following a spate of recent terror attacks.

Mir pointed out the discrepancy between the government's claims of restored peace post-reorganization and the grim reality on the ground, where terrorism has surged. He condemned the loss of Army and security forces personnel, urging the government to take effective measures.

With Jammu and Kashmir set for upcoming polls directed by the Supreme Court, Mir emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and promoting a conducive atmosphere for democratic processes. He also called on the BJP to acknowledge its failures during its decade-long rule.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024