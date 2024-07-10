Zelenskiy Thanks US, Denmark, Netherlands for F-16 Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the United States, Denmark, and the Netherlands for their critical support in strengthening Ukraine's air forces by supplying F-16 jets. This strategic move is aimed at significantly boosting Ukraine's defense capabilities.

'I am grateful to the United States, Denmark, and the Netherlands for taking practical steps to achieve the goal of all Ukrainians,' Zelenskiy announced in a post on X, previously known as Twitter. The delivery of these advanced jets marks a pivotal moment in Ukraine's efforts to fortify its aerial defenses.

This cooperative venture underscores the importance of international alliances and solidarity in the face of ongoing regional adversities, emphasizing the collective resolve to support Ukraine in its quest for security and stability.

