Chhattisgarh CM Highlights BJP’s Organizational Strength

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the importance of a strong party organization for a stable government at the BJP state executive meeting. He highlighted the state’s progress in fighting Naxalism and praised BJP workers for their contributions to the party’s electoral successes. Sai also outlined future plans and reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:10 IST
Vishnu Deo Sai
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday asserted that a robust party organization is crucial for the BJP's governance stability and effectiveness. Speaking at the concluding session of the state BJP's executive meeting at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, Sai emphasized the significant progress in the fight against Naxalism, predicting its elimination within three years.

Sai highlighted that a strong organization ensures governmental stability and urged party workers to maintain their strength for sustained performance. He particularly praised the anti-Naxal initiatives, citing the elimination of 142 Naxalites in the past six months and the establishment of multiple security camps.

The Chief Minister further commended the role of BJP workers in the party's electoral success and detailed future plans to fulfill electoral promises, including housing and financial assistance programs. Sai reaffirmed the government's zero-tolerance stance on corruption and called for preparations for upcoming civic and panchayat elections.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

