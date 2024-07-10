Left Menu

Unwavering Strength: NATO's Resilience Amid U.S. Political Shifts

Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, asserted the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's unyielding strength and unity. He emphasized that the organization would remain unaffected, even if Donald Trump becomes the U.S. president after the upcoming November election, during a NATO summit in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:48 IST
Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, has reaffirmed the enduring strength of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), stating it will not waver regardless of the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. Addressing a NATO summit in Washington, Rasmussen emphasized NATO's continued fortitude even in the face of potential political changes in the United States.

"We have a stronger NATO and that won't change even if there is a change of president in the U.S.," Rasmussen asserted, reflecting confidence in the alliance's robustness.

The remarks come amid speculation about the impact of Donald Trump's potential presidency on international relations and defense agreements.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

