AAP Accuses BJP of Weakening Opposition Through Intimidation
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to undermine opposition parties by coercing their members. Following the defection of AAP MLA Kartar Singh to the BJP, AAP leaders claimed that Singh and others were pressured due to legal threats and investigations. The BJP's methods aim to stifle dissent, the AAP alleged.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to eliminate opposition parties, following the defection of Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh to the BJP.
During a press conference, senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that BJP was threatening and framing AAP MLAs. He noted that while some MLAs succumbed to pressure, such actions were understandable.
Singh joined the BJP along with former AAP minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who had previously contested the Lok Sabha polls on a BSP ticket. They were inducted in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including Arun Singh and Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva.
Recalling a 2016 income tax raid at Kartar Singh's residence, Bharadwaj said Rs 130 crore in cash was found during the raid, leading to sustained pressure on Singh. He suggested that such probes wear down individuals over time.
Bharadwaj further alleged that Raaj Kumar Anand, who has also joined the BJP, previously resigned from AAP due to an ongoing investigation. He accused Anand of exploiting the Dalit community for political gains and claimed his true motives were now clear.
The AAP minister also charged the BJP with corrupting the political environment through coercion. He criticized the BJP for trying to weaken opposition parties to prevent them from raising public issues, such as rising cooking gas prices and the NEET paper leak scandal.
The Lok Sabha election results, however, suggest that the opposition is regaining strength despite BJP's efforts, Bharadwaj concluded.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
