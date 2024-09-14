Omar Abdullah Slams PM Modi Over Dynastic Politics Amid JK Elections

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Prime Minister's remarks on political dynasties. This criticism comes as Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir's Doda ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, the former J-K Chief Minister highlighted a recent militant attack resulting in the deaths of two soldiers and ongoing encounters in the Union Territory. Abdullah accused the Prime Minister of using the issue of political families to distract from more pressing concerns.

'When the BJP needed help from these families, we were not blamed for the destruction of J&K. They had no issues with the PDP when they were in alliance with them in J&K. Yet, during elections, they suddenly find everything wrong with us,' Abdullah noted during an election campaign in Kulgam. He is vying for the Ganderbal assembly seat.

Abdullah further remarked, 'Two Army personnel were killed in a militant attack, and an encounter is ongoing in North Kashmir. The Prime Minister's focus on families diverts attention from real issues. It's been five years since the Article 370 abrogation, and encounters continue.'

Earlier, at an election rally in Doda, PM Modi declared that the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be a battle between 'three dynasties' and the youth. He identified Congress, the National Conference, and the People's Democratic Party as the dynasties responsible for 'hollowing out' Jammu and Kashmir through corruption.

'This year's Assembly elections in J&K will be a contest between dynasties and the region's youth. These families are to blame for the dire state of J&K, indulging in corruption and causing basic struggles for the people,' said PM Modi. 'These three dynasties, the Congress, NC, and PDP, have laid the groundwork for terrorism and extremism in the valley for personal gain.'

Modi continued, 'They have committed grave wrongs, fostering separatism and terrorism benefiting the nation's enemies. Their actions have led to decades-long ruin in Jammu and Kashmir.'

(With inputs from agencies.)