Modi Labels Congress as 'Most Dishonest Party' at J&K Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, branding it India's 'most dishonest' organization led by a corrupt dynasty. He made these remarks during a campaign rally in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi condemned the alleged beating of an Indian journalist by Congress workers in the United States, questioning whether such behavior upholds India's dignity. He underscored the importance of a free press in a vibrant democracy.

The Prime Minister said Congress has consistently manipulated elections and made false promises, citing the example of Himachal Pradesh. Modi called for vigilance against Congress's agenda, which he described as rooted in hate and division, and reassured people that his government focuses on welfare and anti-corruption.

