Left Menu

Modi Labels Congress as 'Most Dishonest Party' at J&K Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party as India's 'most dishonest' at a rally in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. He accused them of corruption and dishonesty in elections. Modi also condemned the alleged assault on an Indian journalist by Congress workers in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:21 IST
Modi Labels Congress as 'Most Dishonest Party' at J&K Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, branding it India's 'most dishonest' organization led by a corrupt dynasty. He made these remarks during a campaign rally in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi condemned the alleged beating of an Indian journalist by Congress workers in the United States, questioning whether such behavior upholds India's dignity. He underscored the importance of a free press in a vibrant democracy.

The Prime Minister said Congress has consistently manipulated elections and made false promises, citing the example of Himachal Pradesh. Modi called for vigilance against Congress's agenda, which he described as rooted in hate and division, and reassured people that his government focuses on welfare and anti-corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024