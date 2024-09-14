Left Menu

VHP Demands Apology from Akhilesh Yadav: A Clash Over Remarks

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded an apology from Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his remark comparing mathadheesh and mafia, calling it condemnable. VHP's Surendra Jain criticized Yadav’s comments as insulting to Hindu society and questioned the silence of the INDIA bloc on the issue.

  Country:
  India

On Saturday, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded an apology from Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for his remark comparing mathadheesh (head of a math) to the mafia.

Yadav's comment, made in response to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's accusation of him identifying criminals by caste, was labeled as "highly condemnable and objectionable" by VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain, who insisted on an apology.

Jain accused Yadav of repeatedly insulting Hindu beliefs to cater to his vote bank and criticized the INDIA bloc for their silence on the matter. He warned that the Hindu community would not tolerate such insults and would respond democratically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

