VHP Demands Apology from Akhilesh Yadav: A Clash Over Remarks

On Saturday, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded an apology from Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for his remark comparing mathadheesh (head of a math) to the mafia.

Yadav's comment, made in response to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's accusation of him identifying criminals by caste, was labeled as "highly condemnable and objectionable" by VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain, who insisted on an apology.

Jain accused Yadav of repeatedly insulting Hindu beliefs to cater to his vote bank and criticized the INDIA bloc for their silence on the matter. He warned that the Hindu community would not tolerate such insults and would respond democratically.

(With inputs from agencies.)