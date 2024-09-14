Veteran Congress MLA Zubair Khan Passes Away at 62
Four-time Congress MLA from Alwar's Ramgarh seat, Zubair Khan, passed away at the age of 62. He had been ailing for some time. The veteran politician held various significant positions in the Congress party. His death reduces the number of Congress MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly to 65.
Veteran Congress leader Zubair Khan, who represented Alwar's Ramgarh seat, passed away on Saturday at the age of 62 after a prolonged illness.
Khan's wife, Shafia Zubair, announced that he died at 5.50 am. His funeral was held in the evening in Ramgarh. Khan had a distinguished career, serving in roles such as active president of the All India Youth Congress, state president of the NSUI, and secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee.
First elected as MLA in 1992, Khan later became the Congress party whip in the assembly in 2004. His death now reduces the number of Congress MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly to 65.
