Left Menu

Anil Vij Stakes Claim for CM Post Ahead of Haryana Polls

Senior BJP leader Anil Vij announced his intention to claim the Chief Minister's post if the party wins the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Despite BJP's endorsement of Nayab Singh Saini as the chief ministerial candidate, Vij cited his six-term MLA experience and public support for his decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:34 IST
Anil Vij Stakes Claim for CM Post Ahead of Haryana Polls
Anil Vij
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and former Minister Anil Vij on Sunday declared his intention to claim the chief minister's post if the party secures victory in the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections.

Despite the BJP's prior endorsement of Nayab Singh Saini as the chief ministerial candidate, Vij emphasized his seniority and public support as the basis for his claim. He stated, "I never sought anything from the party till today...people from Haryana are coming to meet me."

Highlighting his six-term experience as an MLA, Vij said, "On demand of the people, and on the basis of seniority, this time I will stake claim to become chief minister." He added that his claim to the position would ultimately be up to the party's high command.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024