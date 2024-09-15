Anil Vij Stakes Claim for CM Post Ahead of Haryana Polls
Senior BJP leader Anil Vij announced his intention to claim the Chief Minister's post if the party wins the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Despite BJP's endorsement of Nayab Singh Saini as the chief ministerial candidate, Vij cited his six-term MLA experience and public support for his decision.
Senior BJP leader and former Minister Anil Vij on Sunday declared his intention to claim the chief minister's post if the party secures victory in the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections.
Despite the BJP's prior endorsement of Nayab Singh Saini as the chief ministerial candidate, Vij emphasized his seniority and public support as the basis for his claim. He stated, "I never sought anything from the party till today...people from Haryana are coming to meet me."
Highlighting his six-term experience as an MLA, Vij said, "On demand of the people, and on the basis of seniority, this time I will stake claim to become chief minister." He added that his claim to the position would ultimately be up to the party's high command.
(With inputs from agencies.)
