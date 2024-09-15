Left Menu

Kejriwal's Resignation: PR Stunt or Genuine Call for Public Verdict?

Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation as Delhi CM in two days, with BJP claiming it as a PR stunt to restore his tarnished image. Kejriwal asserts he'll only return if the public votes for his honesty. BJP leaders accuse him of trying to implement Sonia Gandhi's model of behind-the-scenes governance.

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari and Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a surprising announcement on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared he would resign in two days, promising not to reclaim his position unless the public deemed him honest. The move prompted strong reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which labeled it a calculated public relations maneuver.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized the announcement, calling it an attempt to revive Kejriwal's damaged reputation. Bhandari went further, alleging that Kejriwal aims to emulate Sonia Gandhi's model, where she influenced the government indirectly through then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He suggested that the Aam Aadmi Party is resorting to these tactics due to their diminishing chances in upcoming elections.

Adding to the accusations, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed Kejriwal isn't making any sacrifice, as his resignation is mandated by a Supreme Court order. Sirsa alleged that Kejriwal's real motive is to install his wife as the new Chief Minister, under the pretext of seeking public validation for his integrity. Kejriwal's decision follows his release from Tihar Jail, where he was held in connection with a corruption case.

