Trump's Tariff Proposal Gains Narrow Majority Support, Harris Leads Nationally by 5 Points

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that 56% of registered voters support Donald Trump's proposal to increase tariffs on imported goods. The poll also shows Kamala Harris leading Trump by 5 points nationally. The candidates are focused on the economy, with Trump seen as stronger on economic issues and Harris on healthcare and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that Donald Trump's proposal to increase tariffs on imported goods has the backing of 56% of registered voters. This support highlights Trump's perceived strength on economic issues, despite independent forecasts suggesting his policies could exacerbate national debt.

Kamala Harris, while leading Trump by 5 points nationally, is seen as more reliable on healthcare and infrastructure. According to the poll, 70% of voters support exempting tips from taxes—a policy both candidates advocate for.

Both candidates promise tax cuts, but assessments show significant differences in their impact on federal deficits. The poll indicates that voter opinions are divided on economic priorities, with Trump favored for his business climate policies and Harris for her focus on affordable healthcare and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

