Trump's Tariff Proposal Gains Narrow Majority Support, Harris Leads Nationally by 5 Points

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that Donald Trump's proposal to increase tariffs on imported goods has the backing of 56% of registered voters. This support highlights Trump's perceived strength on economic issues, despite independent forecasts suggesting his policies could exacerbate national debt.

Kamala Harris, while leading Trump by 5 points nationally, is seen as more reliable on healthcare and infrastructure. According to the poll, 70% of voters support exempting tips from taxes—a policy both candidates advocate for.

Both candidates promise tax cuts, but assessments show significant differences in their impact on federal deficits. The poll indicates that voter opinions are divided on economic priorities, with Trump favored for his business climate policies and Harris for her focus on affordable healthcare and infrastructure.

